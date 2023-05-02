Broadcrest Asset Management LLC Has $16.06 Million Holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Broadcrest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Enovis comprises 17.5% of Broadcrest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Enovis worth $16,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Enovis during the first quarter worth about $905,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,573,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter worth $532,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Enovis during the second quarter worth about $1,211,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENOV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Enovis to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enovis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Enovis Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ENOV opened at $58.71 on Tuesday. Enovis Co. has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $68.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average is $55.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -293.54 and a beta of 2.01.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.79 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $33,849.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,706.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $33,849.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,706.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $31,104.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,797.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,485 shares of company stock worth $3,658,181 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

