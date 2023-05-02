Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Brixmor Property Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Brixmor Property Group has a payout ratio of 115.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

BRX traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,632,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $25.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.68 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2 EPS for the current year.

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at $407,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 44.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at $371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 406,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,369,000 after buying an additional 369,401 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

