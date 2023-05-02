British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

British American Tobacco stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $45.28.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.7006 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.72%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco increased its position in British American Tobacco by 1,025.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Stories

