BrightSpire Capital (BRSP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Down 1.4 %

BRSP opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $730.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. BrightSpire Capital has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $9.45.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.23%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of BrightSpire Capital

BRSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised BrightSpire Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRSP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,820,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,012,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after acquiring an additional 67,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 47,527 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 757.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,524,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 114,415 shares in the last quarter. 38.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages portfolio consisting of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments and net leased properties in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Senior Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, Net Leased and other Real Estate, CRE Debt Securities, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

