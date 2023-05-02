Brightcove (BCOV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Brightcove to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $49.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.53 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 4.27%.

NASDAQ BCOV opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $171.98 million, a PE ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 0.74. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44.

BCOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 75,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $398,413.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,812,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,574,612.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 389,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,969. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,202,000 after buying an additional 1,363,779 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,146,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 701,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Brightcove by 211.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 122,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Brightcove by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 117,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Brightcove by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 109,436 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, Brightcove Live, Brightcove Beacon, Brightcove Player, Zencoder, and Brightcove Audience Insights.

