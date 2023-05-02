Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BFAM. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.09. 675,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,353. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $54.19 and a 1 year high of $112.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $529.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.43 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

