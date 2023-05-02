Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWNW) Short Interest Down 12.1% in April

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the March 31st total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Bridgetown Price Performance

BTWNW stock remained flat at $0.09 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 11,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,451. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17. Bridgetown has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgetown stock. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWNW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 470,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Bridgetown makes up 0.0% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

