Brian R. Niccol Sells 1,077 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total transaction of $2,213,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $47,978,085. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG traded up $14.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,053.96. 288,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,632. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,668.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,571.44. The company has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $2,077.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

