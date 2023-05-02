Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,595 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. SWS Partners raised its stake in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim increased their target price on ServiceNow from $478.00 to $511.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.33.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow Trading Down 2.0 %

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,075.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,245 shares of company stock worth $28,445,676. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $450.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $91.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $448.74 and its 200-day moving average is $422.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $521.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

