Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $5.95 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Xcel Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 110,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XEL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $70.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

