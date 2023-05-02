Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 3,852 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,416,000. Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 17,888 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $297.58 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $228.34 and a 52-week high of $298.80. The company has a market capitalization of $217.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.01 and its 200 day moving average is $270.98.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

