Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 129,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 538.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $75.90 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $76.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,291 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.