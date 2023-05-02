Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.47

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.47 and last traded at $53.27, with a volume of 1109095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,332,061.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,332,061.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $3,526,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,754 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 34.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 145,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 48.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.