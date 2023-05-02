Boston Family Office LLC Has $10.82 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $167.24 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.85 and a 200-day moving average of $171.83.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.33.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

