Boston Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Roche by 5.0% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 38,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Roche by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Roche by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Roche by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Roche by 455.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Societe Generale upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.75.

Shares of RHHBY opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.93. Roche Holding AG has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $46.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.8068 dividend. This is an increase from Roche’s previous dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%.

Roche Holding AG is a research healthcare company. It operates through the Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics segments. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

