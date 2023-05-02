Boston Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $75.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $84.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

