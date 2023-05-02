Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Short Interest Update

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the March 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of BAH traded down $4.31 on Tuesday, hitting $92.65. 1,030,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,855. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.24. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $76.60 and a 1 year high of $112.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 51.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.