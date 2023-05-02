Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Director Sells 42 Shares of Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of Booking stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04.

BKNG stock traded up $24.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,716.05. 271,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,085. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,568.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,262.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $100.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,731.75.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 130.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 26.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Booking from $2,585.00 to $2,911.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,708.65.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

