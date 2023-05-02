Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Upgraded at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$85.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$79.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BBD.B. Cowen increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.24 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$73.50 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$74.75.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of BBD.B opened at C$60.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.52. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$18.30 and a twelve month high of C$74.43.

Insider Activity at Bombardier, Inc. Class B

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 12,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$879,900.00. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.