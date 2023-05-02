Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Upgraded at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$85.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$79.00.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BBD.B. Cowen increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.24 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$73.50 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$74.75.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of BBD.B opened at C$60.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.52. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$18.30 and a twelve month high of C$74.43.
About Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
