BNB (BNB) Price Tops $326.95 on Major Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. BNB has a total market cap of $50.96 billion and approximately $824.33 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $326.95 or 0.01169650 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

About BNB

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,862,487 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,862,665.54076377. The last known price of BNB is 334.35622078 USD and is up 3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1306 active market(s) with $1,036,685,047.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

