Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $495,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $652,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,953,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $581,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BOAC stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88.
Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.
