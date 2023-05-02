Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Trading Down 1.2%

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.57 and last traded at $26.60. Approximately 5,062,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,350% from the average daily volume of 349,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.92.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $811.49 million, a P/E ratio of 241.82, a PEG ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 182.45, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 8.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 20.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

