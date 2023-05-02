Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.61) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 273.24% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The firm had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Blueprint Medicines to post $-10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.72. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average of $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 9,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $447,246.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,921,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 9,793 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $447,246.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,921,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $151,748.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,091 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth $127,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $212,000.

BPMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.68.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

