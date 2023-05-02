bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BLUE. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $4.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $464.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.88. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $8.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93.

Institutional Trading of bluebird bio

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.83. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.24 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 7,411.12% and a negative return on equity of 130.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. State Street Corp grew its position in bluebird bio by 72.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,151,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in bluebird bio by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,898,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,635 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 7.2% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 6,335,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,104,000 after acquiring an additional 424,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in bluebird bio by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,709,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,482,000 after acquiring an additional 202,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 198.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,810,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

(Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. It also offers ZYNTEGLO or beti-cel and SKYSONA or eli-cel gene therapies. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.