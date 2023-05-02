Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,962,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $106.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $117.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.35.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

