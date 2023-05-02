Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.56.

Amgen Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $238.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.88. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 288.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

