Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 159,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned 0.26% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 367,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $25.15.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

