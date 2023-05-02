Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $3.99 Million Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 82,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,424,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,969,000 after acquiring an additional 638,743 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,616,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,001,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,881,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,369.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,258,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,258 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,033,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,899,000 after buying an additional 671,046 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.39. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $49.64.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

