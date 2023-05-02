Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $4.04 Million in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PEG opened at $63.14 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $70.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Further Reading

