Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 74,224 ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 74,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ABM Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in ABM Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ABM Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in ABM Industries by 37.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 5.1% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 4.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $42.55 on Tuesday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.10.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABM shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $134,725.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at $944,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $134,725.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at $944,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,743 shares in the company, valued at $16,754,457.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

