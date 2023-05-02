Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,327 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 1.6 %

LVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.54.

NYSE:LVS opened at $64.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of -90.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.33.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.



