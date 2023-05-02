Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $175.30 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.93.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

