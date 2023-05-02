Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 34,050 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PEP opened at $191.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.58 and its 200 day moving average is $176.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $192.32.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 96.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

