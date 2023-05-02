Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $192.57 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $206.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.70.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

