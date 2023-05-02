Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Black Knight by 7.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Black Knight by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Black Knight by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,318,000 after buying an additional 20,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Black Knight by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 386,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,417,000 after buying an additional 52,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Black Knight Stock Down 0.9 %

BKI stock opened at $54.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $53.85 and a one year high of $79.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.48.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

About Black Knight

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.