BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 8.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.50 million, a P/E ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

BlackRock Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.54%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 140,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 67,663 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 485,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $791,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 341,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 51,663 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 19.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut BlackRock Capital Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment provides financing solutions to middle-market companies across the capital structure, with a focus on senior secured debt and first lien loans. They offer solutions to meet the needs of business owners and managers. They invest in middle-market companies and target investments.

