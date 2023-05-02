Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Short Interest Update

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the March 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 663,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSM. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $497,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,590,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,693,982.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $467,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,620,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,835,039.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $497,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,590,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,693,982.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 93,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,028. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSM traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.43. 833,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,579. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.64. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.31%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.48%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

