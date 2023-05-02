BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Short Interest Down 12.5% in April

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the March 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of BJRI traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.81. 120,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,416. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $748.49 million, a P/E ratio of 123.89, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.32.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Restaurants

BJRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $29,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at $190,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5,522.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 264,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 259,557 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 51.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 249,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,777,000 after purchasing an additional 202,372 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 38.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 722,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,452,000 after purchasing an additional 201,059 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 410,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 181,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

