BitShares Price Tops $0.0100 on Top Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $30.03 million and $338,905.83 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004345 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003771 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001100 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,952,915 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.