BitShares Price Tops $0.0100 on Major Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last week, BitShares has traded down 1% against the dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $30.02 million and $365,605.85 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004301 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003703 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001105 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,953,664 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

