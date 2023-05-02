BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Tops $0.0504 on Top Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $907,926.56 and $172,217.02 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0504 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007372 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00026588 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019658 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018229 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001098 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,678.56 or 1.00005848 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04596496 USD and is down -7.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $162,638.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

