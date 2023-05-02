Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) & PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Critical Review

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Birchcliff Energy and PermRock Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birchcliff Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50 PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus price target of $10.97, indicating a potential upside of 84.72%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

0.5% of Birchcliff Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Birchcliff Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Birchcliff Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. PermRock Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Birchcliff Energy pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and PermRock Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birchcliff Energy 49.27% 29.14% 21.05% PermRock Royalty Trust 101.84% 16.46% 16.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and PermRock Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Birchcliff Energy $1.03 billion 1.54 $505.23 million $1.83 3.25 PermRock Royalty Trust $13.18 million 5.77 $12.30 million N/A N/A

Birchcliff Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats PermRock Royalty Trust on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the business of exploring, developing, and producing natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids. The firm also focuses on the operation of Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

