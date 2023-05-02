BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Short Interest Update

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the March 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $194,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,352 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BioLife Solutions news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $27,368.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $194,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,352 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,137 shares of company stock worth $1,630,427. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 802.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 439.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BLFS stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $17.46. The company had a trading volume of 93,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $26.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $44.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 85.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BLFS. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

