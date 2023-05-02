Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) versus Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Head-To-Head Survey

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) and Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bio-Techne and Aziyo Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne 23.38% 15.87% 11.92% Aziyo Biologics -66.88% -1,819.23% -54.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bio-Techne and Aziyo Biologics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne $1.11 billion 11.27 $272.05 million $1.61 49.21 Aziyo Biologics $49.19 million 0.70 -$32.90 million ($2.40) -0.89

Volatility and Risk

Bio-Techne has higher revenue and earnings than Aziyo Biologics. Aziyo Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Techne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Bio-Techne has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aziyo Biologics has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bio-Techne and Aziyo Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne 0 2 7 0 2.78 Aziyo Biologics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bio-Techne presently has a consensus target price of $104.36, suggesting a potential upside of 31.72%. Aziyo Biologics has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 378.97%. Given Aziyo Biologics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aziyo Biologics is more favorable than Bio-Techne.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.9% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Aziyo Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.9% of Aziyo Biologics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bio-Techne beats Aziyo Biologics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies. This segment also includes protein analysis solutions that offer researchers efficient and streamlined options for automated western blot and multiplexed ELISA workflow. The Diagnostics & Genomics segment develops and manufactures diagnostic products, including FDA-regulated controls, calibrators, blood gas and clinical chemistry controls and other reagents for OEM and clinical customers, as well as a portfolio of clinical molecular diagnostic oncology assays, including the ExoDx Prostate (IntelliScore) test (EPI) for prostate cancer diagnosis. This segment also manufactures and sells advanced tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays (ISH) for research and clinical use. T

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device. The company also provides cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons. In addition, it offers Fiber VBM, ViBone, and OsteGro V that are human tissue-derived bone allografts designed to protect and preserve native bone cells; and SimpliDerm, a pre-hydrated HADM designed to repair or replacement of damaged or inadequate integumental tissues. Further, the company provides contract manufacturing services for various products to corporate customers. It sells its products to hospitals and other healthcare facilities through its direct sales force, commercial partners, and independent sales agents. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

