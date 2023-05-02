Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Short Interest Update

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the March 31st total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Path

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPTH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path during the third quarter worth $35,000. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BPTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Bio-Path Stock Down 0.1 %

Bio-Path stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. 13,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,132. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter H. Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

Featured Stories

