BigBear.ai (BBAI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect BigBear.ai to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. BigBear.ai has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 78.49% and a negative return on equity of 4,639.70%. The company had revenue of $40.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BigBear.ai to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BBAI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.84. 875,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,612,259. BigBear.ai has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03.

In other news, Director Avi S. Katz sold 200,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,168,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,965.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Raluca Dinu sold 266,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $489,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 902,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,348.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Avi S. Katz sold 200,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,168,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,965.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBAI. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BigBear.ai by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth about $2,953,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

