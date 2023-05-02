Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Short Interest Up 5.4% in April

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,780,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 9,280,000 shares. Approximately 36.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big Lots

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Big Lots by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Big Lots by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Big Lots by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Big Lots by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.

Big Lots Price Performance

Shares of Big Lots stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,128,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,473. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.69. The firm has a market cap of $243.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.21.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.41. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 20.12% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.30%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Big Lots from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment. The Discount Retailing segment includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A.

Further Reading

