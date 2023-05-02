Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Short Interest Down 5.7% in April

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 5,120,000 shares. Approximately 23.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 289,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BGFV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at $572,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 341,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 26,370 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 26.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BGFV opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $176.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.73. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $16.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $238.31 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 2.63%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.67%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 84.03%.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.