BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 5,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BHP Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,257,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 233.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,192,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,054,000 after purchasing an additional 834,544 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 96.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,033,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 230,385.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 691,157 shares during the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. CLSA upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.49) to GBX 2,300 ($28.74) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.73) to GBX 2,550 ($31.86) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Stock Down 0.7 %

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

BHP Group stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.65. 2,159,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,113,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $86.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $72.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.07.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 64.21%.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.