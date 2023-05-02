BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Short Interest Down 14.8% in April

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of BEST traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,027. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. BEST has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39.
BEST (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $287.28 million during the quarter. BEST had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a negative net margin of 18.16%.
BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Freight, Supply Chain Management, Global, and Others. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.
