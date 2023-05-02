BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Short Interest Down 14.8% in April

Posted by on May 2nd, 2023

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BESTGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BEST Price Performance

Shares of BEST traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,027. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. BEST has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39.

BEST (NYSE:BESTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $287.28 million during the quarter. BEST had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a negative net margin of 18.16%.

Institutional Trading of BEST

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BEST by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,371,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,984 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in BEST by 155.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 39,106 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in BEST by 453.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 79,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 65,233 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BEST in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in BEST by 291.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 92,560 shares in the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BEST

(Get Rating)

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Freight, Supply Chain Management, Global, and Others. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.